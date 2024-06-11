The Third Thing by Donald Hall

One of my favorite pieces of writing about relationships…

What strikes me most about this narrative is the concept of the "third thing" — the idea that a relationship thrives on shared focal points that might not necessarily be each other. Hall and Kenyon found their third things in literature, poetry, their pets, and the natural beauty surrounding their New Hampshire home, among other shared interests. These elements acted as conduits through which they connected, providing common ground for engagement, conversation, and mutual understanding.

I think nowadays these third things are often tv shows, shared memes, and music in the car. So special nonetheless.