Jun 6

Your writing gives me hope that we won't all be replaced by ChatGPT.

Some of my favorite bits:

"In this prelapsarian state, the work is flawless because it is nothing: a ghost of pure potential that haunts the creator with its impossible beauty."

"Creation is not birth; it is murder. The murder of the impossible in service of the possible."

"Your masterpiece won't emerge from your mind fully formed like Athena from Zeus's head. It will emerge from your willingness to start badly and improve steadily. It will emerge from your commitment to showing up consistently rather than brilliantly. It will emerge from your ability to see failure as information rather than indictment.

The work that will matter most to you, the work that will surprise you with its significance, is probably much smaller than you imagine and much closer than you think."

"The curse and the gift are the same thing: we see further than we can walk, dream bigger than we can build, imagine more than we can create."

Jun 7

This is exceptionally written - loved every sentence. And admittedly, and unfortunately, I feel very seen. The question is how did I get here in the first place? If not for social media, is it just the way I am, lack of validation growing up? No jdea. Surely there’s more like me and just getting to work feels like a never ending uphill battle. More to explore for sure but this was so insightful and clear. Thank you for writing this

