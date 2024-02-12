Does a More Equal Marriage Mean Less Sex? Archive link here . The author suggests that the very qualities that lead to greater emotional satisfaction in equal marriages may be having an unexpectedly negative impact on these couples' sex lives.

This blog post challenges the common wisdom that it’s easier for children to learn languages than adults! Research indicates that, given the same conditions, adults may actually acquire language skills more quickly than children, though they often plateau at a non-native level. The text explores various studies and theories regarding language learning, the critical period hypothesis, the impact of immersion and schooling on language acquisition, and the differences in learning rates and strategies between children and adults.