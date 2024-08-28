Share this postlearning-loving meaning-making gen z won't stop saying "there is no ethical consumption under capitalism"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoregen z won't stop saying "there is no ethical consumption under capitalism"and more on the cost of fast fashionmaalvikaAug 28, 2024∙ Paid19Share this postlearning-loving meaning-making gen z won't stop saying "there is no ethical consumption under capitalism"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext