Share this postlearning-loving meaning-making if you've ever had a crush, you're a CreativeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreif you've ever had a crush, you're a CreativemaalvikaFeb 26, 2025∙ Paid567Share this postlearning-loving meaning-making if you've ever had a crush, you're a CreativeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore28201Sharethere's an art gallery hiding in the mind of everyone who has ever longed for someone. This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext