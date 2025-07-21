learning-loving & meaning-making
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
compression culture is making you stupid and uninteresting
why the death of nuance should scare you -your fav gen z philosopher xx
Jul 21
•
Maalvika
834
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
compression culture is making you stupid and uninteresting
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
we have computation because of weaving
craft, innovation, and the lost feminine origins of code
Jul 7
•
Maalvika
288
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
we have computation because of weaving
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
June 2025
what math can teach us about how to live
from your fav gen z philosopher x nerd
Jun 26
•
Maalvika
707
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
what math can teach us about how to live
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
The Great Dating Overthink
your body knows things your brain hasn't figured out yet
Jun 23
•
Maalvika
185
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
The Great Dating Overthink
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
being too ambitious is a clever form of self-sabotage
on starting, doing, being, and becoming.
Jun 6
•
Maalvika
6,333
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
being too ambitious is a clever form of self-sabotage
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
203
when did debt become a dirty word?
and what do we truly owe each other?
Jun 2
•
Maalvika
18
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
when did debt become a dirty word?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
why are we lying to young people about work?
hard work isn't the tax you pay for living, it's the tuition for a life worth having -your fav gen z philosopher x
May 26
•
Maalvika
9,091
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
why are we lying to young people about work?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
265
"a good woman is a woman who suffers"
can we recognize sacrifices without sacralizing sacrifice itself?
May 14
•
Maalvika
61
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
"a good woman is a woman who suffers"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
my 30 favorite books written by Asian women
happy AAPI month!
May 1
•
Maalvika
149
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
my 30 favorite books written by Asian women
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
April 2025
25 things i've learned in my 25 years
i am my own favorite philosopher
Apr 28
•
Maalvika
1,001
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
25 things i've learned in my 25 years
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
when & how to leave your mediocre relationship
alt title: how to build a life around your longing, not your limits
Apr 7
•
Maalvika
278
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
when & how to leave your mediocre relationship
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
influencers are the modern day MLM
+ musings on the history of "hope labor"
Apr 1
•
Maalvika
119
Share this post
learning-loving & meaning-making
influencers are the modern day MLM
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 maalvika
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts